Dozens of house fires reported in Memphis following ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died Tuesday morning in a house fire while waiting for his power to be turned back on.

Memphis Fire said the cause of the fire in the Bethel Grove area was due to improper use of a generator.

Now, the Memphis Fire Department is sending out important reminders about alternative power and heat sources as tens of thousands of people are still without power following Thursday’s ice storm.

As of Monday, Memphis Fire said it had responded to 44 residential fires since Thursday’s ice storm, but the count didn’t stop there.

Tuesday, firefighters put out more than a half dozen more house fires. A fire early Tuesday morning on Labelle Street claimed the life of a senior citizen.

After responding to 44 house fires between Thursday and Monday morning, the Memphis Fire Department is reminding people to make sure their smoke detectors work. When it comes to alternative heating and power sources, firefighters are reminding residents to keep generators outside and cracking windows when using fuel-generated heat sources.

The family of Otis Smith, who lived on Labelle Street for more than 50 years, said he was using a generator Tuesday morning, waiting for his power to come back on.

“Trying to keep warm,” Smith’s stepson Dion Thorne said.

Firefighters said Smith died when a surge from the generator caused his home to catch fire.

“We lost a real-life role model in a city and in a world where there aren’t that many role models,” Thorne said.

Not far from Smith’s home, Emmie Calvo is salvaging what she can after her home on Kyle Street off East Parkway South caught fire Monday.

“Within 10 minutes of my lights coming on, my house was on complete fire,” Calvo said.

Calvo said she and her family of six were staying with family while the power was out, but her two dogs and five cats stayed in their home.

She got word that power was back on Monday morning, and minutes later, she got a call from neighbors saying her home was on fire. Calvo rushed to the house to try to get her pets out, but little did she know, her neighbors, who had already called 911, were already on it.

“We began kicking on the door, trying to get them out,” neighbor Marie Martin said.

Firefighters were able to get all the animals out safely.

Calvo’s house is a loss, but she knows it could have been a lot worse without her neighbors.

“The response time was all due to the neighbors who hunkered down here and waiting it out, and I really appreciate them,” Calvo said.

In an already difficult time for Memphis, dozens of families are now left to pick up the pieces of their homes and their hearts.

“We’re staying together and trusting in God in hopes he’ll allow us to heal from this,” Thorne said.

Calvo’s neighbors and family set up a Gofundme for the family. The Red Cross is currently helping the displaced family.

As for the fire at Calvo’s home, she said firefighters said a surge in an outlet when the power was turned back on caused the fire. Action News 5 has reached out to the Memphis Fire Department about that house fire, but we have not heard back.

We also requested an on-camera interview with Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat Tuesday, but that request was not answered.

