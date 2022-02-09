Crews working to restore power to MLGW customers following ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday is day six of major power outages across Shelby County.

Memphis Lights, Gas and Water ( MLGW) said it’s now switching up its strategy to get remaining residents’ utilities back on.

Over 90% of MLGW customers have had their power restored, but thousands are still in the dark. The hardest part for many residents is watching neighbors just a street or two away with power while they sit in the cold.

That’s exactly what was happening on Bluebird Road in Whitehaven.

“It seems as though Memphis, Light, Gas and Water forgot we were even over here,” said longtime resident Juanita Massey.

Residents on the Whitehaven street have not had power since 11 a.m. last Thursday. So, it was a welcome sight to see a utility crew on their street.

Neighbors there, many who are in their 70s and 80s, watched anxiously Tuesday afternoon as a crew out of Chattanooga worked to repair a power line that was damaged during Thursday’s ice storm.

“I am happy to report we are seeing some progress,” said MLGW CEO and President JT Young.

Young said Tuesday there are about 1,100 to 1,200 utility workers working the outages.

MLGW leaders said they are wrapping up work on the circuits and focusing now on fuse level restoration. These fuses can have as few as 30 to as many as 300 people on them.

In the Twinkletown community, we’re being told many got their electricity on Sunday.

“I said oh my god. I told my husband when we get back from church, I’m almost certain we’ll have power,” said Massey.

However, Bluebird Road would actually have to wait another 48 hours before their lights were finally turned back on. Our cameras were rolling as the lights finally came on right around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

However, many residents on the street said their utility provider dropped the ball.

“Management at MLGW did not prepare properly. If you know it’s coming, you need to make sure you have enough service trucks, people on board over time, or whatever you need to ensure you have the equipment and lines ready to go,” said Robert Hill.

Young said they plan to have everyone’s power restored by the end of the week.

