City Watch: MPD looking for endangered adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have released a City Watch Alert for Ramziddin Trowell.

Trowell was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 8 wearing a green hoodie with dark pants near Crepe Myrtle Drive.

If seen please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

***CITY WATCH ALERT***



MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: RAMZIDDIN TROWELL



If seen please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.



***PLEASE SHARE*** pic.twitter.com/Jz3dUUZG7W — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.