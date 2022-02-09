Advertise with Us
City Watch: MPD looking for endangered adult

Ramziddin Trowell
Ramziddin Trowell(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have released a City Watch Alert for Ramziddin Trowell.

Trowell was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 8 wearing a green hoodie with dark pants near Crepe Myrtle Drive.

If seen please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

