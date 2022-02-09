City Watch: MPD looking for endangered adult
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have released a City Watch Alert for Ramziddin Trowell.
Trowell was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 8 wearing a green hoodie with dark pants near Crepe Myrtle Drive.
If seen please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.
