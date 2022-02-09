Advertise with Us
Behind-the-scenes look at technology impacting public safety at Super Bowl LVI

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday and Action News 5 is giving you a behind-the-scenes look at how technology will impact public safety at the big game and beyond.

Two of the nation’s top public safety and technology experts joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk more about everything that has gone into planning the large-scale event.

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan was responsible for security efforts at last year’s super bowl and spoke about some of the key factors for law enforcement ahead of the big game.

Meanwhile, Verizon’s Jennifer Chronis talked about some of the cool public safety technology innovations they’ll be showing off in Los Angeles this week.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

