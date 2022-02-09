Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2 Memphis-Shelby County schools remain closed after ice storm

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All Memphis-Shelby County schools and district offices will open Wednesday with the exception of two campuses.

Wells Station Elementary and Sharpe Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to the impact of last week’s ice storm.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says it remains in close contact with Memphis Lights, Gas and Water regarding a timeline for when power will be restored at these two schools.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge

Latest News

Frustration grows as MLGW customers wait for power to be restored
Frustration grows as MLGW customers wait for power to be restored
Dozens of house fires reported in Memphis following ice storm
Dozens of house fires reported in Memphis following ice storm
Police: One killed in hit-and-run crash
Police: One killed in hit-and-run crash
New West Memphis police chief sworn in
New West Memphis police chief sworn in