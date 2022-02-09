2 Memphis-Shelby County schools remain closed after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All Memphis-Shelby County schools and district offices will open Wednesday with the exception of two campuses.

Wells Station Elementary and Sharpe Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to the impact of last week’s ice storm.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says it remains in close contact with Memphis Lights, Gas and Water regarding a timeline for when power will be restored at these two schools.

