13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases are up by another 427 with 85 additional pediatric cases, according to the health department dashboard.

Shelby County also reported another 13 virus-related deaths.

Though cases are much lower compared to beginning the year, Tennessee is among the top five states in the nation that continue to trend high in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the New York Times

There have been 232,164 confirmed and probable cases in the county with a death toll of 2,983 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Active cases are at about 6,800 with 2,120 among children -- school-aged children also account for 31% of all active cases.

Shelby County is making progress, slowly but surely, towards the goal of “herd immunity.” So far, Shelby County has reached 79.3% of its 700,000 vaccination goal.

Shelby County vaccine data:

554,804 total people vaccinated

2,539 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

1.197,282 total vaccinations administered

Find more COVID-19 data for Shelby County at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

