Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to a tranquil and much warmer pattern this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will be in place for much of the week allowing temperatures to warm well above average and with no major storm systems in development a dry pattern will also remain in place.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler but still above average with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 during the morning and falling through the day ending in the mid 20s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 7, 2022
MLGW working in Feb. 2022 ice storm
MLGW talks preparing for widespread power outages
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
City of Memphis gives winter weather update
City of Memphis gives winter weather update