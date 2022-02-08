Your First Alert to a tranquil and much warmer pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will be in place for much of the week allowing temperatures to warm well above average and with no major storm systems in development a dry pattern will also remain in place.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler but still above average with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 during the morning and falling through the day ending in the mid 20s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

