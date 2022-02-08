Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Agape Child & Family Services and their need for volunteers in the Frayser and Raleigh area. They are looking for feedback via online survey, phone interview, or a virtual focus group. Eligible participants will be compensated for their time. To participate click here to complete the survey.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

