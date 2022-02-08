Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are about a thousand people working to restore power in Shelby County and by Tuesday morning, an additional 100 people will be added to that number.

Memphis Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) says it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation, but for thousands of people, their power cannot be restored until they personally repair a piece of equipment damaged in the ice storm.

It’s part of the charm of a High Point Terrace neighborhood, the gorgeous trees that line the streets that are unfortunately wreaking havoc all across the county and making for a very busy schedule for Memphis electricians.

“Very hectic, very hectic. A lot of calls are coming in from people with power outages where trees fell and pulled their service mast off the house,” said Dwight Hollowell of DDH Electrical Services.

MLGW meters and weatherheads are supplied and installed by MLGW, but the cost to repair them falls on the homeowner. MLGW can not turn on your power until you get it repaired.

MLGW says there are about 2,000 single outages caused by damaged weatherheads.

Hollowell says the out-of-pocket cost to repair them is anywhere from $500 to $1,500, depending on the amount of damage done.

Hollowell also says due to the timing of the storm, finding parts is adding to the timetable for restoring power to some homeowners.

“Very difficult, very difficult. Most supply houses are closed on the weekend,” said Hollowell.

If you have a damaged weatherhead or meter, Hollwell says call MLGW first so they can disconnect the power line. Then call a licensed electrician.

If the parts are available, Hollowell says the repair should take no more than two to three hours.

Due to the emergency situation, MLGW says it can reconnect service for temporary use before it is inspected by code enforcement.

