Tigers players welcome DeAndre Williams back from injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emoni Bates’ absence wasn’t the only damper in the Tigers’ demolition of UCF Saturday at FedExForum.

The return of other players from injury proved to be the highlight.

With Jaylen Duren, Landers Nolley, Jayden Hardaway and DeAndre Williams back in the lineup, the Tigers exacted revenge on the Knights 88-60.

UCF beat Memphis on the road earlier this season with most of those players out.

Williams, who’s recovering from a lingering back ailment shows why he’s the heart of soul of the Tiger in a way that’s not all about numbers he puts up, but what he does to inspire his teammates with the way he plays the game.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.