Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers players welcome DeAndre Williams back from injury

DeAndre Williams
DeAndre Williams(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emoni Bates’ absence wasn’t the only damper in the Tigers’ demolition of UCF Saturday at FedExForum.

The return of other players from injury proved to be the highlight.

With Jaylen Duren, Landers Nolley, Jayden Hardaway and DeAndre Williams back in the lineup, the Tigers exacted revenge on the Knights 88-60. 

UCF beat Memphis on the road earlier this season with most of those players out. 

Williams, who’s recovering from a lingering back ailment shows why he’s the heart of soul of the Tiger in a way that’s not all about numbers he puts up, but what he does to inspire his teammates with the way he plays the game.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge
MLGW: Power to be fully restored this week after days of ice storm outages
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.

Latest News

Emoni Bates
Tigers’ Bates back from Michigan
Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on...
Tiger’s men hoops at Cincinnati postponed; uncertainty surrounds Emoni Bates
Kennedy Chandler
Vols’ Chandler top 10 finalist for Cousy Award
Guard Emani Jefferson (5) during the Memphis vs. Xavier Women’s Basketball game on 11092021.
Tigers’ Emani Jefferson makes 3rd AAC Honor Roll