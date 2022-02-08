Advertise with Us
Tigers’ Bates back from Michigan

Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates(University of Memphis)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emoni Bates is back in Memphis. When he will play for the Tigers again is the next question. 

Bates’ father, Elgin Bates, says his son missed Saturday’s game against UCF to visit doctors in his home state of Michigan for a second opinion on lingering back pain. 

The Elgin told CBSsports.com Matt Norlander it’s a “biomechanical issue” that could respond to treatment.

He says Emoni has grown an inch and a half since Pro Day back in September. There is currently no timetable for his return to the court.

