Tigers’ Bates back from Michigan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emoni Bates is back in Memphis. When he will play for the Tigers again is the next question.

Bates’ father, Elgin Bates, says his son missed Saturday’s game against UCF to visit doctors in his home state of Michigan for a second opinion on lingering back pain.

The Elgin told CBSsports.com Matt Norlander it’s a “biomechanical issue” that could respond to treatment.

He says Emoni has grown an inch and a half since Pro Day back in September. There is currently no timetable for his return to the court.

