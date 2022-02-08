Three guns, other items stolen in 12 car break in

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported 12 cars were broken into at the Butcher Shop Steakhouse on Germantown Parkway in Cordova.

Police say three handguns, cash, clothing and other items were stolen from 12 different vehicles.

SCSO says they encourage people to never leave guns unattended in vehicles, but if you must, then secure them in a vehicle gun safe that is securely attached to the vehicle.

