TBI: More than 130 arrested from human trafficking stings in 2021

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said there were warning signs to sex trafficking.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations told WVLT News that their Human Trafficking Unit arrested more than 130 people during 13 undercover investigations in 2021.

On average, victims don’t live past seven years after entering into sex trafficking, according to officials with the bureau. Through their campaign It Has To Stop, agents report it can happen to anyone, anywhere.

“Usually in a hotel or motel. Or sometimes it’s out of their own home. It can be something that’s more family oriented. It can be from people who they know or might not know,” Jeremy Lofouest with the TBI said in a video.

Faith based resource groups like Care Cuts in North Knoxville, keep its doors open and hands locked for prayer.

“Without prayer, we’re nothing. We have no hope,” said Marti Baker, Care Cuts founder. “They make one bad decision and they’re trapped. And, I want to tell you something, this sidewalk right here on Broadway. That’s all there is are predators.”

Founder Marti Baker told WVLT News that after men and women victims get a hot meal, a set of clean clothes or a shower, she refers them to a shelter or connects them back with family.

Officials with the TBI warn to watch for signs of sex trafficking. They said to pay special attention to anyone, especially a child, who is unusually fearful, submissive or showing signs of physical abuse.

If you suspect someone you know is involved with sex trafficking you can call the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking hotline at (865)-292-0285 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline: (888) 373-7888.

