Suspect wanted in deadly Memphis shooting
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in a deadly Memphis shooting.
The shooting happened Friday, Feb. 4 in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue.
Memphis police say Terrence Hendricks was found with multiple gunshots wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
Kentrell Wade has been identified as a suspect and has active warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASh.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.