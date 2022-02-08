Advertise with Us
Suspect wanted in deadly Memphis shooting

Kentrell Wade
Kentrell Wade(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in a deadly Memphis shooting.

The shooting happened Friday, Feb. 4 in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue.

Memphis police say Terrence Hendricks was found with multiple gunshots wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kentrell Wade has been identified as a suspect and has active warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASh.

