Shaq Buchanan balls out for Hustle

Murray State Racer players Ja Morant and Shaq Buchanan at the March 20, 2019 NCAA Tournament news conference before facing Marquette.
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s time to show some love to the Grizzlies G-League Affiliate Memphis Hustle -- especially Guard Shaq Buchannan.   

Shaq dropped a 40 piece on the Texas Legends Saturday in a 110-97 Hustle victory.

The career-high effort comes on a red hot 15-22 from the floor, to go along with a season-high 14 rebounds, and a game-high seven assists.

Buchanan also hit a season 7-3 pointers in the game.

The Hustle next play at Birmingham Tuesday. They’re back at the Landers Center in Southaven Thursday to host the Iowa Wolves.

