Shaq Buchanan balls out for Hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s time to show some love to the Grizzlies G-League Affiliate Memphis Hustle -- especially Guard Shaq Buchannan.

Shaq dropped a 40 piece on the Texas Legends Saturday in a 110-97 Hustle victory.

The career-high effort comes on a red hot 15-22 from the floor, to go along with a season-high 14 rebounds, and a game-high seven assists.

Buchanan also hit a season 7-3 pointers in the game.

The Hustle next play at Birmingham Tuesday. They’re back at the Landers Center in Southaven Thursday to host the Iowa Wolves.

