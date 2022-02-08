Royal Studios musician Syl Johnson dies at 85

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Syl Johnson, the Royal Studio and Hi Records singer and record producer, has died at age 85.

Early in his musical journey, Johnson played with Junior Wells and Howlin’ Wolf.

Willie Mitchell brought Johnson to Royal Studios and Hi Records in 1971 after he had already made hits, including “Different Strokes.” Johnson went on to make his biggest recording, “Take Me to the River” at Royal.

In the 1990s, Johnson’s hits were sampled by several rappers, including Wu-Tang Clan and Public Enemy.

