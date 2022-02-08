Advertise with Us
Rising temperatures & sunshine over next few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s. We will have another nice afternoon with high temperatures climbing to the upper 50s. It will be sunny today and the sky will remain clear tonight. Low temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in lower to mid 30s. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures around 60 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will also be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Low temperatures are Friday night will stay around 50 degrees as clouds move into the area.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. There may also be some snow and sleet along the cold front in the afternoon, but it will not stick to the ground. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

