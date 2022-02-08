Parents give input on West Memphis School District 4-day week proposal

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Parents in West Memphis, Arkansas are sounding off on the potential for a four-day school week.

The school district is hosting a series of parent forums, giving parents on each campus the chance to gather information.

A four-day school week is being considered for the 2022-23 school year. If you missed Monday night’s forum, the district has five more forums scheduled.

