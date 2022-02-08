Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New West Memphis police chief sworn in

New West Memphis police chief sworn in
New West Memphis police chief sworn in(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The newest West Memphis police chief has officially been sworn in.

Lt. Col. Robbin A. Campbell, Jr. was chosen to lead the men and women on the force.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says Campbell’s plans for the community are what made him the best pick.

“That was so important to me,” said McClendon. “I know being police, you have to serve and protect. Those are great things, but I need someone that can go out in the community and that is going to work with the community, but is also going to stand against the community if the community is wrong. So, he was an individual that was able to do both of those things.”

This comes after the resignation of former police chief, Michael D. Pope in December.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas

Latest News

Mid-South expected to see slow decline of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks
Mid-South expected to see slow decline of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks
Memphis Police Association President Essica Cage and Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis listen as...
Bill banning Memphis police residency requirement advances in Tennessee House
Kentrell Wade
Suspect wanted in deadly Memphis shooting
MSCS names first African American woman as interim chief of safety and security