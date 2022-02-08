New West Memphis police chief sworn in

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The newest West Memphis police chief has officially been sworn in.

Lt. Col. Robbin A. Campbell, Jr. was chosen to lead the men and women on the force.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says Campbell’s plans for the community are what made him the best pick.

“That was so important to me,” said McClendon. “I know being police, you have to serve and protect. Those are great things, but I need someone that can go out in the community and that is going to work with the community, but is also going to stand against the community if the community is wrong. So, he was an individual that was able to do both of those things.”

This comes after the resignation of former police chief, Michael D. Pope in December.

