New online dashboard tracks redistricting in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens of the Volunteers State have a new way of seeing how the 2021-2022 redistricting process is impacting them.

Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says it created a dashboard called the “Tennessee District Lookup” that makes it easier to see which legislative districts are assigned to certain addresses in the state.

The dashboard will include updated district information for county commissions, the state House, the state Senate and the U.S. Congress. Voting precincts may come later as site-building continues.

A notable change to redistricting comes after lawmakers approved a bill that would split Tipton County in two and join half with Shelby County along with slicing Nashville and Davidson County into three Congressional districts.

Visit tncot.cc/tndistrict and enter your address in the search bar to see current and previous district assignments.

