National Civil Rights Museum partners with AutoZone to build equity center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new partnership between the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) and AutoZone is underway.

Monday, NCRM announced that the two will be launching a corporate equity center.

The center is designed to increase the number of Black executives in senior-level executive jobs of various corporations. AutoZone contributed $5 million and resources for the center.

The CEO of Autozone says this center will help close the racial gap in leadership.

“Regardless of their background, regardless of their race, religion, gender, or any other potential bias, everybody needs to have that right to be the best that they can be,” said AutoZone President and CEO Bill Rhodes.

AutoZone had its executives go through the training in June.

The seed money AutoZone put into the center is meant to just be the startup funding for the center. NCRM hopes other companies will eventually also invest.

