MSCS names first African American woman as interim chief of safety and security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, named the first African American woman as interim chief of safety and security Tuesday.

Carolyn Jackson has more than 29 years of diverse law enforcement experience.

She graduated from LeMoyne-Owen College in 1995 and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Former chief of safety and security, Gerald Darling, retired Jan. 31.

Today, I’m appointing Carolyn Jackson as Interim Chief of Safety and Security for Memphis-Shelby County Schools. As the first African-American woman to serve in this role, it’s an honor to be a part of her historic journey in leadership. https://t.co/kfbFPHTAso pic.twitter.com/yuHvBlTRsn — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) February 8, 2022

