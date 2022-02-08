Advertise with Us
MSCS names first African American woman as interim chief of safety and security

(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, named the first African American woman as interim chief of safety and security Tuesday.

Carolyn Jackson has more than 29 years of diverse law enforcement experience.

She graduated from LeMoyne-Owen College in 1995 and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Former chief of safety and security, Gerald Darling, retired Jan. 31.

