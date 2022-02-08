MPD still searching for missing woman last seen in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashley McDonald has not been seen since November 2021, and MPD still has her listed as a missing person.

She was last seen on Knight Trail Circle near Knight Arnold Road on November 25, 2021.

She was believed to be traveling to Batesville, Mississippi, to meet an unknown man

MPD says she may have been driving a 2013/2014 black Ford Fusion with drive-out tags.

If seen, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.