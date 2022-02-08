Advertise with Us
MPD still searching for missing woman last seen in November

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
27-year-old Ashley McDonald(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashley McDonald has not been seen since November 2021, and MPD still has her listed as a missing person.

She was last seen on Knight Trail Circle near Knight Arnold Road on November 25, 2021.

She was believed to be traveling to Batesville, Mississippi, to meet an unknown man

MPD says she may have been driving a 2013/2014 black Ford Fusion with drive-out tags.

If seen, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.

