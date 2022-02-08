Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More dry weather and milder temps through the end of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 30s under a clear sky. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 60. Lows will be in the mid 30s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 60s and lows dropping into the upper 40s to around 50.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from 50 in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. There could be a stray shower or brief wintry mix, mainly in north MS. Most areas will remain dry. Lows will be in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge
MLGW: Power to be fully restored this week after days of ice storm outages
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - 2/8
WMC First Alert Weather
Rising temperatures & sunshine over next few days
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.