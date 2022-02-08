More dry weather and milder temps through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 30s under a clear sky. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 60. Lows will be in the mid 30s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 60s and lows dropping into the upper 40s to around 50.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from 50 in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. There could be a stray shower or brief wintry mix, mainly in north MS. Most areas will remain dry. Lows will be in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid 40s.

