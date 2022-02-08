MLGW to host mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW will host a mobile food pantry at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center on Raleigh La Grange Road Tuesday, February 8.

The food donated by the Mid-South Food Bank will start being distributed at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. or until food runs out.

All recipients will have to fill out a form and are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers load in the food. No more than two households are allowed per vehicle and all representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.