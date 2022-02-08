Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MLGW to host mobile food pantry

MLGW to host mobile food pantry
MLGW to host mobile food pantry(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW will host a mobile food pantry at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center on Raleigh La Grange Road Tuesday, February 8.

The food donated by the Mid-South Food Bank will start being distributed at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. or until food runs out.

All recipients will have to fill out a form and are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers load in the food. No more than two households are allowed per vehicle and all representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter on Memphis infrastructure amid widespread outages
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter on Memphis infrastructure amid widespread outages
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter on Memphis infrastructure amid widespread outages