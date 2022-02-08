Mid-South expected to see slow decline of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another 200 Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Shelby County Health Department.

That number is dramatically lower than previous weeks, something Mid-South doctors say they hope to see continue in the coming months.

January was a rocky month for hospitals with the omicron variant peaking, especially here in the Mid-South according to Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

“It’s been challenging to our health care system because of the volume of patients needing care and that impacts every patient whether they have Covid or not,” Dr. Mazumder said.

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 forecast is predicting a decline in cases in the coming weeks across the nation.

The decline already trickling down in the Mid-South and its impacting COVID-19 hospitalizations in a positive way.

“We’re certainly seeing that number decrease, which is very encouraging, but we want to continue to see those numbers fall,” Dr. Mazumdar said.

She says there are some factors contributing to the downward trend.

“Our hope is that at some point we enter a more ‘endemic’ phase of the pandemic where infections are not overrunning the hospital systems and they’re more manageable and they cause less disruption in people’s everyday lives but when we get there is very difficult to determine,” Dr. Mazumder said.

As for the future of COVID, Dr. Mazumder says it depends on characteristics of future major variants we could encounter and global vaccination rates.

“I think a lot of that is because people have gained immunity from vaccinations and infection with the Omicron variant and that is making it very difficult for this variant to gain and maintain a foothold,” Dr. Mazumder said.

