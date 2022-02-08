Mid-South community leaders help give out over 1,500 meals to those without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With thousands still in the dark, some Mid-South congressional and local leaders are doing their part to help those without power.

Congressman Steve Cohen says he reached out to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, requesting federal aid for the $13 million worth of damage that Memphis Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) estimates the storm caused.

SNAP benefits are also being replaced by the Department of Human Services statewide.

With many MLGW customers sitting in the dark, some may not know where their next meal will come from. Community leaders are giving a helping hand to those in need and their efforts have reached thousands of people.

Some Shelby County leaders have spent the last few days feeding communities without power.

“It was overwhelming today,” said Memphis-Shelby County School Board vice-chair, Reverend Althea Greene. “We cried with people today. We hugged people. One hundred and fifty sack lunches and 400 hot meals.”

Monday, Greene, Shelby County Commissioner Joyce Coleman, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Memphis City Council chairwoman, Jamita Swearengen, all joined forces to help feed hundreds of residents in the Orange Mound community.

“Can you imagine being on a fixed income, you don’t have any food, you had to throw it out?,” said Swearengen. “And the only near grocery store, full grocery store in your vicinity, they ran out of food? It was humbling for us to be able to share meals with those constituents.”

Greene says the TVA and county leaders have given out over 1,500 meals since Saturday. They hope other people who can, step up to help those affected by Thursday’s storm.

The TVA will host two food giveaways Tuesday. The first one is at the Orange Mound Community Center at noon. The second giveaway is at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Pendleton Street also at noon. Both locations will give out 400 meals each.

MLGW is also hosting a mobile food pantry Tuesday. It will be at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center at 10 a.m. You must have a valid ID, stay in your vehicle, and complete a form. MLGW says no more than two households per vehicle are allowed.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.