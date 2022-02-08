Memphis-Shelby County Schools announces school reopenings amid power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School is back in session with 96% of schools within Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) reopening Tuesday.

Continued power outages closed schools Monday.

Seven of the district’s schools remain without power and will be closed Tuesday. Monday morning, 29 public and private schools on Memphis Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) utilities remained without power, which is no change from Sunday evening into Monday.

MLGW says schools are not being prioritized, but it’s looking into whether any of the outages are individualized to the school.

“Over the past couple of days, a number of schools and facilities have come back up now that we’ve restored circuits. So, now we’re looking at individual locations and sending crews there as quickly and safely as we can,” said Jim West, chief customer officer at MLGW.

Per MSCS’ inclement weather plan, if classes are canceled, so are before and after-school programs.

The YMCA, which provides 25,000 meals a week to children, is still running its after-school program and bulk meal distribution without interruption.

“We have refrigerated trucks as part of our fleet,” said Laryssa Smith, executive director of nutrition services at YMCA of Memphis and Mid-South. “We’re able to store food as power does go out. We’re able to keep those things going and not interrupt our process.”

With a majority of schools back open, the Mid-South Food Bank will increase its backpack program and is working with the Memphis Police Department to increase mobile pantries in areas still without power. The food bank says the power outages are creating more of a need for its services as some food spoils without electricity.

MSCS says it’s continuing to work with MLGW to assess the impact of the power outages on schools.

