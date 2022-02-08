Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Fire Dept. responds to 3 fires overnight

Firefighters
Firefighters
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three fires kept Memphis firefighters busy overnight.

One house erupted into flames in South Memphis around 2:30 a.m. on Labelle Street.

About ten minutes later firefighters responded to another blaze a few blocks away on East Alcy Road.

After midnight a third fire burned Mount Moriah Cleaners to the ground.

Memphis Fire Department tells us no one was taken to the hospital in connection to these fires. We are working to learn if any of the cases were deadly.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge
MLGW: Power to be fully restored this week after days of ice storm outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages

Latest News

Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her 5 children to be sentenced today
MLGW to host mobile food pantry
MLGW, Mid-South Food Bank to host mobile food pantry
Memphis-Shelby County Schools reopening most schools following ice storm
Memphis-Shelby County Schools reopening most schools following ice storm
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital celebrates 60 years
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital celebrates 60 years