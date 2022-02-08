Memphis Fire Dept. responds to 3 fires overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three fires kept Memphis firefighters busy overnight.

One house erupted into flames in South Memphis around 2:30 a.m. on Labelle Street.

About ten minutes later firefighters responded to another blaze a few blocks away on East Alcy Road.

After midnight a third fire burned Mount Moriah Cleaners to the ground.

Memphis Fire Department tells us no one was taken to the hospital in connection to these fires. We are working to learn if any of the cases were deadly.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.