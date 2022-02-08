Advertise with Us
Man dead after shooting at Northaven convenience store
Man dead after shooting at Northaven convenience store
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Tuesday after a shooting at a convenience store in Memphis.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the Penny Pantry store on Breckenwood Drive in Northaven.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

