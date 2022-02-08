Man dead after shooting at Northaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Tuesday after a shooting at a convenience store in Memphis.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the Penny Pantry store on Breckenwood Drive in Northaven.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

