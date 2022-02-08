Loews Luxury Hotels pulls out of downtown Memphis development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loews Hotels, a luxury hospitality company, is pulling out of a downtown Memphis development that was poised to bring more tourism and events to the Mid-South.

The $200 million-dollar project was set into motion in late 2019. It was going to take up the old Memphis Police Headquarters on Adams Avenue.

The hotel would have included more than 500 rooms, a ballroom and a second convention center space -- which was a priority of Mayor Jim Strickland’s Administration.

City officials said the Bluff City was missing out on large conventions due to the lack of event space.

Now, the plans are no more.

The City of Memphis released the following statement in response to the news:

“While we are disappointed that Loews Hotels will not be coming to Memphis as planned, we remain encouraged by the continued growth of the industry, particularly in our downtown core. With the recent success of several hotels opening downtown, including the Hyatt Centric and a Hyatt Grand on the way, we are confident that our city and newly renovated convention center will continue to entice new development in this space. Additionally, we are further encouraged by planned improvements to the Sheraton, and the potential of a hotel to the development plan of 100 N. Main. Memphis and our downtown remain in a strong position, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.