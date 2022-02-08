LIVE: MLGW gives updates as thousands remain without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon as Memphis Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) works to restore power following last week’s ice storm.

As of 2:55 p.m., more than 48,000 customers are still without power.

MLGW is giving updates on efforts to restore power.

View outage updates here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.