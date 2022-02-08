Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
LIVE: MLGW gives updates as thousands remain without power

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon as Memphis Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) works to restore power following last week’s ice storm.

As of 2:55 p.m., more than 48,000 customers are still without power.

MLGW is giving updates on efforts to restore power.

View outage updates here.

