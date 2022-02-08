Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Google security expert shares unconventional tips to protect yourself online

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cybercriminals continue to use the pandemic to launch new attacks.

In the pandemic’s first year alone, Google saw 18-million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19.

February 8 is Safer Internet Day, and it is a good time to make sure you secure your data and protect your accounts.

Google Security Expert Kaylin Trychon joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about some unconventional tips you might be overlooking to protect yourself online.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge
MLGW: Power to be fully restored this week after days of ice storm outages
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.

Latest News

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
MPD still searching for missing woman last seen in November
Google security expert shares unconventional tips to protect yourself online
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas