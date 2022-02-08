Endangered child alert issued for missing Jackson, TN teen

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Jackson Police department needs the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Thirteen-year-old Yuliza Perez was last seen Saturday, February 5.

Police describe her last seen wearing a white shirt with grey sweatpants. Authorities says Yuliza has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

Perez is Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Yuliza or have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-467-0378 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the @JacksonTNPolice for 13-year-old Yuliza Perez.



She is 5’6”, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.



If you have seen Yuliza, call JPD at 731-467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/wxLedU70kE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.