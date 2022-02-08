Endangered child alert issued for missing Jackson, TN teen
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Jackson Police department needs the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Thirteen-year-old Yuliza Perez was last seen Saturday, February 5.
Police describe her last seen wearing a white shirt with grey sweatpants. Authorities says Yuliza has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.
Perez is Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Yuliza or have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-467-0378 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
