Death toll nears 3,000 as cases slowly falling

SCHD COVID-19 data 2/8/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/8/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 213 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 231,737 and 2,970 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 525 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 7,878 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 2,587 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 16.9% for the week ending in January 29.

Shelby County is averaging 394 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 554,629 total people vaccinated
  • 1,196,488 total vaccinations administered
  • 2,757 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

