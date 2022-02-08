Day 5 of no power for many MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers remain without power, as the days add up people want answers.

As of 5 p.m. Monday more than 59,000 MLGW customers still had no power as a result of Thursdays ice storm.

With the average household in Memphis having about 3 people the number of people truly impacted is much higher.

“How many days have you been without power so far?” This will be my fifth day, we lost it at 8:05 Thursday morning,” said Dave Williams.

Williams and Andrea Diggins are in the same boat as thousands of others.

“It is cold, it’s currently 45 degrees in the house,” said Diggins.

Williams said he was able to find a generator but for a hefty price.

“It cost $800, plus the cords were about another $100, and the gas tanks were another $100 and it will not really fire up a furnace it will only do a space heater but I am doing that and my freezer to save my food,” said Williams.

Good morning. We will continue to work around the clock until all customers are restored. We expect 90% restoration by midnight tonight and full restoration by Thursday at midnight. Disconnections for non-payment are suspended until further notice. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/VRoNYeGPXr — MLGW (@MLGW) February 7, 2022

MLGW says they expect 90% restoration by midnight and full restoration by Thursday at midnight but customers are losing hope.

“I was here during the other 94 ice storm and it was 10 times worse than this, and I understood why it took so long to get the power on during that because we had three inches of ice, and I checked our trees and we had maybe a quarter of an inch at the most,” said Williams.

Customers number one question is what is the company doing so they don’t lose power when another storm strikes?

MLGW President JT Young referenced the utility’s five year plan, “That’s underway, it’s certainly not complete yet, I think once we get to the back end of that we would be in much better shape, a critical component of that is tree trimming,” said Young.

Young says roughly 40% of the system underground to go fully underground would cost around $6 billion dollars.

“As we move forward from this, as we look at the opportunity to put in more underground facilities we are going to do so I think strategically the cost of putting the entire system underwound I believe would be untannable, I don’t think that’s something customers would be about be able to but we can certainly look at the range,” said Young.

Young said they have 1,000 people out working on restoration efforts, 60% are outside folks, and he said that number will go up by 100 Tuesday.

The goal for full restoration is Thursday at midnight or the end of this week.

