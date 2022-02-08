Advertise with Us
Cupid Crew sends love to older adults this Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Valentine’s Day, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP is teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA, schools and people around the country for Cupid Crew 2022.

It is a volunteer-driven effort to safely create and deliver heartfelt cards to older adults who are socially isolated.

AARP’s Executive Director Tom Wagenlander joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how you can get involved.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here if you would like to create a card.

