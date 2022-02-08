Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Covington Police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect

Covington Police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect
Covington Police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect(Source: Associated Press)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on September 30, 2021.

Police say a tan or gold Chevrolet Avalanche hit a 15-year-old that was his bike in the middle of the roadway at Highway 51 and Garland. The child was taken to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident or vehicle is asked to call detectives at 901-500-6222.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge
MLGW: Power to be fully restored this week after days of ice storm outages
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.

Latest News

Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Yuliza Perez
Endangered child alert issued for missing Jackson, TN teen
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
27-year-old Ashley McDonald
MPD still searching for missing woman last seen in November