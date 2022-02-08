Covington Police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on September 30, 2021.

Police say a tan or gold Chevrolet Avalanche hit a 15-year-old that was his bike in the middle of the roadway at Highway 51 and Garland. The child was taken to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident or vehicle is asked to call detectives at 901-500-6222.

