Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

County commission moves toward filling former Sen. Katrina Robinson’s Senate seat

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission is moving forward with filling the Tennessee state Senate seat formerly held by Katrina Robinson.

The commission can fill the seat and that appointee would serve until election day in November.

At Monday night’s meeting, the commission agreed to hold interviews for the appointment March 9 and then vote on an appointment March 21.

However, the topic will be discussed at committee meetings Feb. 23. Robinson was expelled by the Senate last week over wire fraud charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas

Latest News

Tennessee redistricting map
New online dashboard tracks redistricting in Tennessee
Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol
Representative Jason Powell
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Tennessee State Capitol
New bill looks to equate some handgun permits to law enforcement officers