County commission moves toward filling former Sen. Katrina Robinson’s Senate seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission is moving forward with filling the Tennessee state Senate seat formerly held by Katrina Robinson.

The commission can fill the seat and that appointee would serve until election day in November.

At Monday night’s meeting, the commission agreed to hold interviews for the appointment March 9 and then vote on an appointment March 21.

However, the topic will be discussed at committee meetings Feb. 23. Robinson was expelled by the Senate last week over wire fraud charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.