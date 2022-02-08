Advertise with Us
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is teaming up with In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices to call for the immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas Ya Ya and Le Le.

In a video In Defense Of Animals tweeted last week, they claim the pandas are suffering from physical, mental and emotional deprivation. The origination cites self-harm and under-eating as “physical manifestations” of their suffering.

Eilish retweeted the video in support.

Their goal is to have Ya Ya and Le Le returned to a panda sanctuary in China.

Images of the pandas have circulated around the community over the past few years with people concerned for the pandas’ health along with claims of abuse.

Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of their pandas in August of 2021 reporting they were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

“We cannot put it out there vehemently enough that she is healthy; she just looks a little special,” said Memphis Zoo Animal Programs Director, Courtney Janney of Ya Ya’s weight.

Ya Ya, a female, and Le Le, a male, came to Memphis Zoo in 2003 as a part of a long-term lease with China. In 2013, the lease was renewed for another ten years, according to the zoo.

The zoo’s website also notes that giant pandas are an endangered species.

