4 death investigations may be linked to Mid-South ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigations are underway into four deaths that may be linked to last week’s ice storm.

Officials at University of Tennessee Health Science Center said, “We are currently investigating four deaths as potentially weather-related.”

No further details were provided. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates as they become available.

