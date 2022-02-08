Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

4 death investigations may be linked to Mid-South ice storm

(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigations are underway into four deaths that may be linked to last week’s ice storm.

Officials at University of Tennessee Health Science Center said, “We are currently investigating four deaths as potentially weather-related.”

No further details were provided. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience

Latest News

National Civil Rights Museum partners with AutoZone to build equity center
National Civil Rights Museum partners with AutoZone to build equity center
Royal Studios musician Syl Johnson dies at 85
Memphis-Shelby County Schools announces school reopenings amid power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools announces school reopenings amid power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools announces school reopenings amid power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools announces school reopenings amid power outages
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.