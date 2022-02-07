MLGW to have all power restored to customers by end of week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLWG will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update on power restoration efforts.

The City of Memphis provided an update on clean up and restoration efforts Monday morning.

MGLW says that there are over 1,000 pairs of boots on the ground working to restore power to the roughly 15% of customers still experiencing outages. Over 70 outside crews have come to assist in MLGW’s efforts.

They say that several challenges have caused delays in their efforts including removal of the downed trees and limbs and even the replacement of entire poles and lines damaged during the storm.

In terms of customer care, the call center has been open 24/7 since the storm and they have taken over 11,000 calls over the weekend. MLGW is primarily focusing on emergency calls and ask customers to not call with questions about their bill.

MLGW wants to assure customers that no customer’s power will be cut off at this time for non-payment until further notice.

Public Works asks that people separate their storm debris from their garbage. They say specific crews will be removing storm debris and will not be taking any bagged garbage or bulk items.

Regular garbage will be picked up on regularly scheduled days and those crews will not be picking up apparent storm debris.

According to MLGW, about 29 school campuses are still experiencing power outages across the county.

While MLGW is hopeful to have power back to all customers by midnight Thursday, they say could be until the end of the week until all outages have been fixed.

