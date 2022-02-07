Advertise with Us
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital celebrates 60 years

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Throughout the month of February, the state of Tennessee is celebrating St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s all a part of the hospital’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The people of Memphis and the Mid-South have rallied under the St. Jude banner at the annual marathon, the Dream Home Giveaway, and many other fundraisers. The fundraisers help pay hospital bills for the families who come to St. Jude with a child fighting to survive a life-threatening diagnosis.

