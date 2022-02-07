Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked more about when the COVID-19 vaccine might be available to children under the age of 5.

She also talked about the current state of hospitalization at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System and the challenges they are facing.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

