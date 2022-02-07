MLGW talks preparing for widespread power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the ice storm power outage, many wonder what can be done to prevent widespread outages from happening again, or at least reduce their impact.

Patricia Gatlin is one of tens of thousands of Memphians who were still without power Monday and trying to stay warm five days after the ice storm hit.

“During the day, I open up the curtains to try to let some sun in,” said Gatlin. “Thank goodness it’s sunny today. At nighttime, you prepare. You bundle up and be ready for the cold.”

Like many people, she wonders why the power outage was so widespread and long-lasting.

“I think that we should have been better prepared,” said Gatlin. “I give the linemen credit. They’re all working. They’re working hard. I don’t take that away from them. But as a city, we should have been better prepared for this storm.”

MLGW president and CEO, J.T. Young, said they were prepared as much as possible.

“Until the event happens, you don’t know the magnitude, and you really don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Young. “Ice is very different from most storms.”

Young said trees growing near powerlines made a bad situation worse when frozen branches fell on the powerlines, causing widespread outages.

A 2019 report from the consulting firm, Baker Tilly, found “trees are the number one cause of power outages for MLGW.”

The report cites trees growing on or near powerlines.

Shortly after the report, the Memphis City Council approved a rate increase for MLGW customers.

The average customer began paying about $44 more each year for infrastructure improvements, including more frequent tree-trimming.

But Young said they’re only halfway through a five-year infrastructure improvement plan.

“We’ve got to continue accelerating that tree trimming,” said Young.

The plan includes modernizing substations, replacing poles, and upgrading technology. Some have suggested putting lines underground as a more permanent solution.

But Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said that would cost $3 billion.

“Maybe if we started that process, after 20 or 30 years we’d have it done. But there is a cost,” said Strickland. “The public is going to have to let their voice be known. Do they want to pay that cost?”

MLGW says 40% of its lines are already underground, but most of those lines serve newer homes and buildings.

