MLGW: Power to be fully restored this week after days of ice storm outages

By Camille Connor
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today marks day five without power for some Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers. Tens of thousands have no electricity following icy weather last week.

Patience is running thin. At this hour, more than 65,000 MLGW customers have no power. It could be until Thursday that everyone’s power is back on. All this while temps continue to fall below freezing overnight. MLGW leaders say they understand the frustration many of their customers are feeling.

MLGW says they have 1,000 employees working around the clock to get power restored, including 600 crew members from out of town. But we talked to some residents who say they feel MLGW should have been better prepared ahead of last week’s ice storm.

MLGW says the storm left 272,000 customers without power overall, and that damage from trees is making it harder to restore power. The President and CEO J.T. Young had a message for customers Sunday.

“This was a wry difficult situation for our folks,” he said. “We are trying to ensure that they’re staying safe. We are having to deal with a lot of things that are not traditional in the restoration process. But we’re still not going to quit until we’re done. And I’m optimistic that we’re going to be resolving this problem in just a few days.”

MLGW has also stated that as they’ve turned the power on for some customers, they’ve still experienced additional outages occurring.

As they continue to restore power, they have suspended power disconnects for residential and commercial customers.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

