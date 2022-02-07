Missing Southaven teen last seen this morning
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old has been reported missing in Southaven, MS.
Terraney Baugh was last seen leaving her home Sunday morning around 8 a.m. wearing gray tights and a blue jacket.
She is 5′3″ and was possibly in a vehicle with a friend.
Anyone with information on Baugh is asked to call 662-393-8652 or contact tips@southaven.org.
