Missing Southaven teen last seen this morning

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old has been reported missing in Southaven, MS.

Terraney Baugh was last seen leaving her home Sunday morning around 8 a.m. wearing gray tights and a blue jacket.

She is 5′3″ and was possibly in a vehicle with a friend.

Anyone with information on Baugh is asked to call 662-393-8652 or contact tips@southaven.org.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.