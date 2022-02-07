Advertise with Us
Mid-South states remain top 5 in high COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

By Talya Faggart
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the U.S. continues to see a downward trend for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. However, some states here in the Mid-South continue to trend high according to the New York Times latest COVID-19 data.

Within the past 90 days, case trends have gone down and the daily average of new cases peaked in the middle of January, but some other trends are different.

Take a look at this graph the New York Times released.

This map shows a slight decline in hospitalizations for the Magnolia State over the last two weeks and a more than 330% increase in deaths.

COVID-19 trend changes in Mississippi
COVID-19 trend changes in Mississippi(New York Times)

Right now, the New York Times data trends show Mississippi averages about 60 deaths per day.

That’s up from the nearly seven it saw just last month around this time.

At last check, the Mississippi Department of Health reported more than 7,800 new cases Friday and 48 deaths.

Tennessee also remains in the top five states that continue to trend high with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death according to the New York Times

As of Sunday, it showed the daily average in cases for Tennessee is right above 11,000.

COVID-19 trend changes in Tennessee
COVID-19 trend changes in Tennessee(New York Times)

Taking a look at Shelby County specifically, cases are still high but have remained relatively the same with an average of 1,536 per day. The same goes for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deaths within the past several weeks.

Over the weekend, the Shelby County Health Department reported roughly 9,600 active COVID-19 cases with 3,300 of them being pediatric cases.

So far the county is roughly 79% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching 700,000 people.

