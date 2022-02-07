Advertise with Us
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS has announced that due to power outages all district schools will be closed on Monday, February 7.

MSCS has been in contact with MLGW and monitoring the ongoing outages throughout the county, but at this time a large number of district school buildings are still without power and others are experiencing other issues with HVAC systems and downed trees.

MSCS says that more than 100,000 students and 6,000 teachers have been impacted by the winter storm last week, and their health and safety are a top priority.

