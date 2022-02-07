Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS has announced that due to power outages all district schools will be closed on Monday, February 7.

MSCS has been in contact with MLGW and monitoring the ongoing outages throughout the county, but at this time a large number of district school buildings are still without power and others are experiencing other issues with HVAC systems and downed trees.

MSCS says that more than 100,000 students and 6,000 teachers have been impacted by the winter storm last week, and their health and safety are a top priority.

Due to ongoing @MLGW power outages and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, educators and families, all District schools will be CLOSED on Monday, February 7. All before/after-school activities are also cancelled. pic.twitter.com/YAcL8iJmO9 — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.