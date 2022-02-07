Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis-Shelby County Schools reopening most schools following ice storm

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will reopen most of its schools Tuesday, Feb. 8 following the recent ice storm that impacted parts of the Mid-South.

All schools and district offices will reopen Tuesday with the exception of the following seven schools:

  • Avon Lenox High
  • East High
  • Evans Elementary
  • Grandview Heights Middle
  • Lucy E. Campbell Elementary
  • Sharpe Elementary
  • White Station Elementary

These seven schools will remain closed until further notice. MSCS is in close contact with MLGW regarding a timeline and updates for power restoration at these schools.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital celebrates 60 years
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
Beale Street Music Festival lineup to be released next week