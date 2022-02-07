Memphis-Shelby County Schools reopening most schools following ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will reopen most of its schools Tuesday, Feb. 8 following the recent ice storm that impacted parts of the Mid-South.
All schools and district offices will reopen Tuesday with the exception of the following seven schools:
- Avon Lenox High
- East High
- Evans Elementary
- Grandview Heights Middle
- Lucy E. Campbell Elementary
- Sharpe Elementary
- White Station Elementary
These seven schools will remain closed until further notice. MSCS is in close contact with MLGW regarding a timeline and updates for power restoration at these schools.
