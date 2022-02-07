Memphis-Shelby County Schools reopening most schools following ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will reopen most of its schools Tuesday, Feb. 8 following the recent ice storm that impacted parts of the Mid-South.

All schools and district offices will reopen Tuesday with the exception of the following seven schools:

Avon Lenox High

East High

Evans Elementary

Grandview Heights Middle

Lucy E. Campbell Elementary

Sharpe Elementary

White Station Elementary

These seven schools will remain closed until further notice. MSCS is in close contact with MLGW regarding a timeline and updates for power restoration at these schools.

